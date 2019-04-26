DNA evidence leads investigators to Daytona Beach serial rapist, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said they have arrested a serial rapist this week and the suspect is connected to at least four rape cases in the area.

Daytona Beach police Sgt. Kelsey Harris said DNA evidence was used to catch the suspect.

Harris said the suspect is connected to two incidents that happened on the beach.

Police Chief Craig Capri will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday to reveal the suspect's name and information about the investigation.

While Harris did not say which cases the suspect is connected to, there were several attacks reported in August and September of last year.

A 68-year-old woman was beaten unconscious and raped on Aug. 31, 2018, along the beach between Dunlawton Avenue and the El Portal beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A second woman was beaten and raped less than two weeks later near Seabreeze Boulevard. At the time, officials said they didn't believe the cases were connected but the similarities were alarming.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

