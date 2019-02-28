DNA left on steering wheel helps solves Volusia I-4 carjacking, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office used DNA evidence found on the steering wheel of a vehicle carjacked from a good Samaritan to make an arrest almost two years later.

Sheriff's Office officials said Corey Pittman crashed a stolen vehicle on I-4 near mile maker 128 on July 8, 2017. When another driver saw the crash she stopped to help only to have Pittman drag her from her Ford Mustang and take that car as well, deputies said.

Pittman and another suspect carried an unconscious female from the crashed vehicle into the Mustang and drove off, deputies said. Officials said the unconscious woman was later left in her mother's yard.

The Mustang was later found abandoned, but it turns out Pittman left some of his DNA behind on the steering wheel. Detectives were able to identify Pittman, 21, as the accused carjacker.

"Finally, after working on this case for more than a year and a half, this week our detectives secured an arrest warrant and found Pittman already in custody in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges," officials said in a news release. "Pittman, of Orange County, faces a carjacking charge from the 2017 case."

