DNA links accused exposer to 2015 Orange County rape case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - DNA evidence collected after a man exposed himself before trying to grab a woman in Baldwin Park earlier this year now links him to a 2015 rape case.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, Harry Lee Goldsboro is charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon/physical force in connection with the rape case from three years ago.

Goldsboro, an Air Force Reserve member, appeared before a judge Friday morning on the new charges. This marks the second time he was arrested this year on suspicion of having committed a sex crime.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was out drinking with friends in February 2015. When she got back to her home, the victim told investigators "she remembers someone being parked next to her and then being in the grass and something 'bad' happening to her," the affidavit stated.

"Based on the notes from the affidavit, there are bruisings on her left jaw, redness in her eye from being choked or strangled, abrasions above and below her vaginal area," the state attorney's office said during Goldsboro's initial appearance.

No arrests were made in the 2015 rape investigation, until investigators got a new lead this year.

Goldsboro was arrested in March by Orlando police. In that case, officers said a woman was walking her dog in Baldwin Park when Goldsboro tried to grab her as he was pleasuring himself.

Police collected Goldsboro's DNA, which provided the big break that investigators needed. Investigators said his DNA matched evidence collected from the 2015 sexual assault kit.

Goldsboro's lawyer, Jordan Ostroff, argued in court there was not enough proof that his client hurt the victim.

"I don't believe there's sufficient information about him causing any of the harm. While there are obviously injuries found, there's nothing to link him to the injuries," Ostroff said.

Goldsboro is also linked to at least two other sex crimes this year. Orlando police said he exposed himself to a woman at the Orlando International Airport in February. Investigators said that case is still under investigation.

In March, Winter Park police said Goldsboro exposed himself and pleasured himself in front of woman while she was walking her dog. Investigators said they sent their case to the state attorney's office for review.

Goldsboro was already out of jail on bond. The judge ordered he be held without bail on this latest arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.