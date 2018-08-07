DNA on Orlando Magic hat worn during armed robbery leads deputies to arrest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - DNA evidence taken from an Orlando Magic hat worn during an armed robbery in DeBary helped deputies identify a suspect in the crime and make an arrest, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 4 a.m. on Jan. 18, a man wearing a towel around his head and an Orlando Magic hat to conceal his face brandished a 10-inch-long knife and demanded money from the cash registers at a Circle K gas station on Dirksen Drive.

An employee who had been making coffee at the time handed over $160.21 plus the two kinds of cigars the man demanded, according to the report.

Deputies said the man used the towel to wipe off the door handle to the store before he left, then ditched the towel, a pair of gloves, the Orlando Magic hat and khaki pants in a nearby parking lot.

DNA from those items was collected while deputies built their case using witness interviews and surveillance video. On July 30, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement matched DNA from the hat to 25-year-old Trey Brown, of Sanford, according to a news release.

Brown was arrested in Orange County on Monday on a warrant for a robbery with a deadly weapon charge. He's being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.