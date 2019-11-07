DNA on underwear leads to arrest in Lake Eola Heights sexual battery

ORLANDO, Fla. - DNA taken from a victim's underwear led to an arrest months after a man broke into a woman's home and sexually battered her while she was asleep next to her fiance, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the woman was asleep at her Lake Eola Heights home on March 21 around 4:30 a.m. when she felt someone touching her thighs and assumed it was her fiance, so she asked him to stop. She was then forcefully digitally penetrated, at which point she woke up and screamed and the intruder ran from the bedroom, records show.

The woman's fiance chased the man but he got away, according to the report.

Evidence from the victim was submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing and, in August, the lab got a hit indicating the DNA from the woman's underwear belonged to 45-year-old Jackson Robbins, authorities said.

Robbins said he didn't know the victim and couldn't explain why his DNA would be in her underwear, records show.

He was arrested on Sept. 6 on charges of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and sexual battery. He is no longer in custody.

Orlando police said the attack was not related to a recent incident in which a woman was sexually battered outside her Thornton Park home. James Calixte, 36, was arrested Tuesday in connection with that attack.

