Do you have what it takes to play Canadian baseball? Tryouts to be held in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Former high school and college baseball players in Florida have the opportunity at a second chance to go pro.

Tryouts for the Can-Am League will be held from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. on April 2 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3 at the Sanford Memorial Stadium.

The league announced a player selection draft will take place after the tryouts.

Each athlete has to pay a $150 registration fee to participate.

More information on the tryouts can be found on the league's website.

