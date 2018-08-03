Do you know these guys? Kissimmee police seek to ID suspects in armed carjacking

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are searching for two carjacking suspects who they say stole a man's car after meeting with him to test drive it.

Police said the victim posted the car was for sale online Thursday and was contacted by the suspects, who asked to meet for a closer look.

The victim agreed and later met with the men at the Family Dollar at 102 S. John Young Parkway in Kissimmee, police said. After test driving the vehicle, one of the suspects pulled a gun from his waist and ordered the owner away from the vehicle, according to police.

When the owner stepped back, the suspects took off in the vehicle, officers said. The victim was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was found a short time later unoccupied on Ernest Street.

Investigators on Friday released surveillance video that shows the suspects running west on Ernest Street after they parked the vehicle.

Kissimmee police are asking for help identifying the men in the pictures above. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 407-846-3333 or email seeitsayit@kissimmee.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-423-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.