Doctor says man accused of killing Winter Park caretaker is incompetent to stand trial

Scott Nelson, left, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Jennifer Fulford, right.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Seminole County woman late last year is incompetent to stand trial, according to a doctor who evaluated him.

Scott Nelson is facing several charges in connection with the death of Jennifer Fulford, 56, who authorities said was kidnapped from her employer's home in Winter Park.

The defense filed a motion Sunday alleging that Dr. George Woods conducted an evaluation of Nelson and found that he was incompetent to stand trial, court records show. The state will also have a doctor conduct a mental health evaluation.

In the meantime, Nelson's capital case has been removed from the trial docket.

