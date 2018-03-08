Documents: Dentist investigated after teen dies following procedure gives up license

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida dentist who was being investigated by the Florida Department of Health in connection with a teenager’s death has given up his license.

Paperwork filed with the state agency on March 2nd confirms Dr. Stephen Baxter voluntarily relinquished his Florida Dental License to avoid further action by the state.

News 6 also confirmed that a settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the teenager’s family.

Christopher Power, 17, died after undergoing a sedation dentistry procedure to remove several teeth in April of 2016. Dr. Baxter was the dentist in charge of the procedure.

By giving up his license, Baxter can never reapply to practice in the state of Florida. It will also appear in the National Data Bank as a disciplinary action.

Alison Power, the victim's mother, released the following statement to News 6 on behalf of her family following Baxter's decision to give up his license:

“It has been almost 2 years since the passing of our beloved son and brother, Christopher Power. He will be forever in our hearts and prayers, and we are grateful for the love and support that has been bestowed upon our family by our friends and community during this difficult time. The unfortunate circumstance of Christopher’s death has been the subject of significant media coverage. As a family, we hoped that sharing Christopher’s story could bring awareness to other parents as to the dangers of sedation dentistry, and, perhaps, spark change in the laws governing the practice of sedation dentistry in the State of Florida. We recently resolved our malpractice lawsuit with Dr. Baxter and we are aware that he has relinquished his dental license in Florida. Looking forward, we will strike to honor Christopher’s memory by continuing to advocate for regulations that will prevent other families from experiencing the heartbreaking tragedy suffered by our family.

