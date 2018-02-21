Police warned months before Orlando girl's kidnapping, documents show

ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives in Illinois have been aware of a kidnapping suspect's online activity for months, according to police reports obtained by News 6.

The documents also show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was warned of 24-year-old John Bynrs' behavior almost five months before the Orlando girl went missing.

The 11-year-old Orange County girl was reported missing Sunday morning. Byrns and the girl were found inside a hotel in Georgia later that evening after the girl's mother told detectives that her daughter met a man while playing "Minecraft."

The Hoffman Estates Police Department wrote in a report in September that Byrns was accused of talking inappropriately to a 14-year-old boy. The owner of an online gaming website spoke with Illinois detectives from his home in Ireland. The report states that his company got a complaint from a teen who said Byrns had threatened to harm him if he didn't accept Byrns' sexual advances.

Illinois police said that Byrns used the gaming community app called Discord to speak with the victim in that case. Discord advertises itself as a free text and talk service with more than 87 million users.

The documents also show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was warned of Byrns' alleged behavior towards the 14-year-old boy in September.

It's unclear when Byrns will be transported to Orange County to face charges related to the kidnapping of the 11-year-old girl.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.