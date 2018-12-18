An emotional wingman could be just what you need to help your love life

You've probably heard of online dating coaches who help spruce up your profile, but there's a new breed of e-love tutoring service that goes way beyond that.

It's like getting an emotional wingman -- someone who's there to help every step of the way.

How does it all work? And is it worth it?

When it comes to online dating, John Voss says he's been unlucky at love.

"Online dating is the worst. It's very tough," Voss said.

Voss was ready to give up but found a coach to help guide him through every step of his online dating journey -- someone who not only helped perfect his profile but also helped with picking potential partners and navigating conversations in a high-tech setting.

"When you have that kind of extra helping hand, you automatically feel more confident," Voss said.

With 15 percent of singles now dating online, a number of sites are cropping up that offer full-service coaching.

That means everything from messaging and texting to online chats, video lessons on demand and customized feedback based on your dating dilemmas -- sometimes 24/7.

"What we do is we give you the instruction manual," said Liron Shapira, founder of coaching site Relationship Hero.

That's the site Voss uses.

Shapira said it's not just about matchmaking anymore.

"We'll take a look and we will diagnose what's going on, what the other person is thinking, why they're saying what they're saying. We will suggest what you should say back and why," Voss said.

And once you've had a date, there is help for the next steps, too.

Prices can range from $20 to $1,000 a month, depending on the company and how much hands-on service you get.

Voss pays somewhere in the middle and uses texting and online chats. He hasn't found love yet but said he has seen benefits.

"The biggest thing I'd say, probably: patience," Voss said. "I think before, I was getting a little too anxious and eager."

