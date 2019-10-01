Dog adoption deals in October for Adopt A Shelter Dog Month

There are always dogs in need of adoption and local shelters want to help you find a new four-legged friend.

In celebration of October being Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, Central Florida shelters are running special deals and holding adoption events to help give shelter dogs a new lease on life.

If you feel it's the right time in your life to adopt a dog, give these shelters a try. If you can't adopt a dog right now, consider making a donation to a local shelter to help those furry friends in need.

Seminole County

The adoption fee for every dog available for adoption at Seminole County Animal Services is only $15 in October. The dog will be spayed or neutered, have age appropriate vaccines, have tested negative for heartworm and will be microchipped.

"We have dozens of dogs available for adoption in a variety of ages, sizes and breeds," officials with Seminole County Animals Services said.

Adoptions can be done from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Wednesday hours extended until 6:30 pm.

For more information call 407-665-5208 or email dgagliano@seminolecountyfl.gov.

Marion County

At Marion County Animal Services, you can adopt a dog for $10 in October. There are approximately 120 dogs ready for a forever home, the shelter said.

All dogs will be sterilized, vaccinated, heartworm tested and microchipped.

The shelter says they have more than just dogs ready for adoption. If you're looking for a cat, horse or even pig, look at this shelter.

For more information on the shelter, click here.

Orange County

For the month of October, Orange County Animal Services set dog and cat adoptions at $10.

For more information and more promotions, click here.

Volusia County

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Halifax Humane Society is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelter event.

Pet adoptions will be $25, with Bissell Pet Foundation taking care of the remaining costs.

All pets will be microchipped and spayed or neutered.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.