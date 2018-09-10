Dog dies, 2 people injured in Marion County mobile home fire

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - Crews say a dog has died and two people were injured in a fire in Florida.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that they got a call early Monday from a mobile home in Silver Springs, which is near Ocala. Dispatchers heard someone yelling "to get out of the house" because it was on fire.

Arriving firefighters found two people outside the burning home. They found the dog dead inside and another dog escaped.

The injured residents were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

