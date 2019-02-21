News

Dog dies in Ocala house fire

House badly burned, homeowner uninjured

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group

Photo provided by Ocala investigators

OCALA, Fla. - A dog died in a house fire in Ocala on Wednesday evening, investigators said.

The blaze started just before 7:10 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 10th Avenue.

The home was badly burned.

Attacking the fire from the exterior, crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a neighboring home within the property, officials said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The homeowner wasn't hurt.

The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded. 

