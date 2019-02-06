Dog dragged by vehicle in Orange County now available for adoption

Phoenix, a 2-year-old Mastiff mix, is available for adoption through rescue after he was dragged by a moving vehicle last month, deputies say (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office).

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that was rescued after being dragged by a vehicle in Pine Hills is now available for adoption, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Tuesday that Phoenix, a 2-year-old, brown Mastiff mix, has been at Orange County Animal Services since a good Samaritan called 911 last month to report the dragging incident.

The man who reported the incident said he was riding his moped when he saw 29-year-old Antone Green driving a black Volkswagen 15 mph while pulling Phoenix by his leash, according to the incident report.

Antone Green, 29, is charged with animal cruelty after dragging a dog behind a moving vehicle, Orange County deputies say.

Deputies said the man tried to stop Green because he could see bloody paw print tracks and knew the dog was in distress.

Green ignored the man at first but eventually stopped when he rode his moped in front of the vehicle Green was driving and demanded he hand over the dog, according to the report.

The man said Green told him he was watching Phoenix for a friend and that he had bitten Green on the arm, the report said. Green handed over the dog then drove away, the man told deputies.

Phoenix collapsed in the road and had to be carried away because he could no longer walk, the man said.

Green is charged with one count of animal cruelty, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures of Phoenix Wednesday, saying he is available for adoption, but only through rescue as of now due to the fact that he has food aggression.

This is Phoenix. He was rescued after a Good Samaritan called 911 to report the pup was being “towed” behind a car on a rope, his paws bloodied. He’s a 2 year old Mastiff mix available for adoption at @OCAS_Orlando, but only through rescue for now, as he has food aggression. pic.twitter.com/4RePnByzrD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 6, 2019

