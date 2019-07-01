Dog found dead, women hospitalized after Deltona house fire, officials say

DELTONA, Fla. - Two elderly women were hospitalized and at least one dog was dead after a house fire in Deltona, according to fire officials.

Officials with the Deltona Fire Department said when they arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Dearing Avenue Monday at 1:12 p.m., more than half of the home was on fire. Several crews were called to assist and the fire was contained by 1:21 p.m., officials said. Still, the house is believed to be a total loss, officials said.

Firefighters said multiple explosions occurred, with one resulting in shrapnel hitting a fire vehicle. It's unclear how much, if any, the vehicle suffered in damage from the explosion.

Extreme heat caused a few firefighters to take extended breaks, officials said.

The two women in the home, whose names have not been released, were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, crews said.

Of the two dogs that were supposed to be in the home, one was found dead and the other has not yet been located, according to fire officials.

Officials believe lawn equipment and gasoline cans are to blame for the flames.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with nearby traffic as crews battled the flames. Deputies also helped evacuate nearby homes.

No other details were immediately available

