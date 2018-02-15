Dog found with chemical burns in Volusia ready to be adopted

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - A dog found covered in chemical burns almost two weeks ago was ready to be adopted Thursday from Halifax Humane Society.

"It's rare that we get dogs in this kind of condition and still make it," Miguel Abi-Hassan, CEO of the Halifax Humane Society, said.

But Triumph is one of those dogs, after someone doused him with a chemical that burned parts of his body.

"We'd very much like to find the person responsible. No dog deserves to be treated like this," Abi-Hassan said.

Halifax Humane Society officials said someone found the stray dog in Osteen. When animal control dropped off the 3-year-old mutt off Feb. 4, a veterinarian said the burns were old and the dog's condition was getting worse.

"I don't know if he would have survived much longer without the help," Abi-Hassan said.

Vet specialists and other members of the shelter nursed Triumph back to health. The dog is now wagging his tail and is full of energy.

"He's had full antibiotic courses which help reduce the incidents of him contracting a secondary infection," Abi-Hassan said.

Abi-Hassan also said Triumph is living up to his name.

"It is nothing short of a miracle but that name we've used already, so Triumph it was. He has triumphed above all odds," he said.

Animal Control officials said they don't have enough information to pursue criminal charges against anyone because Triumph was a stray dog.

