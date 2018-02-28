Dog disappears after fatal crash on SR 417

Seminole County Animal Services is asking for help to find a dog who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash.

Taz was owned by Samuel Shaw, 19, who died after his Jeep overturned Monday on State Road 417 near University Boulevard, not far from the Orange-Seminole county line.

More News Headlines

Shaw's family is hoping to find the dog and bring him home.

The dog was last seen running south along the highway after the crash.

Anyone with information on where Taz may be is asked to call Seminole County Animal Services.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.