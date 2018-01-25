Dog killed in Wekiva Springs house fire, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog is dead after a house fire broke out Wednesday evening in Wekiva Springs, officials with the Seminole County Fire Department said.

The fire happened at a 3,000-square-foot home in the 300 block of Hunt Club Court.

There was one adult and one child in the home at the time of the fire, officials said. A neighbor called 911 after they saw smoke billowing out of the home.

"The fire was just shooting out of the roof. Just shooting," neighbor Jeremy Levin said.

Levin told News 6 he grew up in the house next door, and he and his family were worried about the people who lived here.

Officials said one dog has died, and three goats were rescued from the scene after they got spooked and wandered into a garage.

No people were injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known. Officials said a fire marshall is investigating.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.