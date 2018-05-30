Dog kills 8-month-old baby girl at Florida home of caregiver

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A pet dog attacked and killed an 8-month-old girl at the Florida home of a caregiver.

Miramar police said they received a call about the attack just before noon Wednesday, but by the time officers and paramedics arrived, the baby was dead.

They said the suburban Fort Lauderdale home belongs to a relative who was babysitting the child. No names or further details were immediately released, including the breed of the dog.

Two other dogs at the house were not involved.



