FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Days after a rollover crash on Interstate 95, a dog that was inside the vehicle is still missing.

Officials from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Jack, a black and gray poodle mix, ran away from the crash scene after the crash Sept. 20 near mile marker 290.

There have been reports that the dog might have been seen in residential areas backing up to I-95.

Anyone who sees Jack is asked to call 407-908-3231.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.