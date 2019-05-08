Dog recovering after Florida man drags him behind truck, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was dragged behind behind a truck is recovering and in good spirits, but the search is still on for the man accused of abusing him.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that they were seeking the dog's owner, 48-year-old Gregory Tousignant, on an animal cruelty charge.

Deputies said Tousignant tied a piece of rope that was attached to the 1-year-old pit bull's collar to the back bumper of a truck then drove down Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill Friday morning. The dog was eventually able to get loose from his collar.

Jan Harwood of Nature Coast Animal Wellness & Surgical Center in Weeki Wachee told WFTS that she saw the incident happen and immediately rendered aid to the dog, now named Ollie.

"It’s the most horrific thing I honestly have ever seen and I can’t get it out of my head," Harwood told the TV station.

The dog is now recovering at the veterinary clinic. Photos posted on the clinic's Facebook page show road-rash type injuries to Ollie's left side, including on his paws and face.

Since then, more recent updates show Ollie cuddling with clinic staff, wagging his tail and wearing the cone of shame to stop him from licking.

Despite being sore, staff said Ollie appears to be in good spirits and loves attention.

"He is tolerating his treatment without hesitation and that tail is wagging like nothing ever happened," the clinic posted on its Facebook page. "What a sweet baby we have here."

WTSP reports that Ollie will be available for treatment once his wounds heal.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information concerning Tousignant's whereabouts to call 352-754-6830.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.