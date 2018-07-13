Dog rescued from Orlando house fire caused by pot on stove

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a close call, but firefighters were able to revive a small dog that was trapped in an Orlando home that caught on fire Friday afternoon.

Officials from the Orlando Fire Department said the flames were reported shortly after 3 p.m. at a home on Hastings Beach Boulevard. The fire, caused by a pot of oil that was left unattended on the stove, had spread into a wall and through the cabinets of the home.

[READ: Fire extinguisher safety: What you don't know can hurt you]

One person was was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation but a small dog named Simba was still inside, according to a news release.

The pup was found limp, trapped inside. Firefighters immediately gave the dog oxygen and within 30 minutes, the animal was revived and taken to a veterinarian.

[RELATED: What do your children know about fire safety?]

Officials said the fire was accidental and serves as a warning to never keep cooking unattended.

Below are tips officials provided for staying safe while cooking:

What you should know about home cooking safety:

• Stay in the kitchen while you are cooking.

• Use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains away from your stovetop.

• Have a fire extinguisher nearby.



If you have a cooking fire:

• Get out, when you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

• Call 911.

• Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.