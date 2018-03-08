Dog returned to shelter for being 'too nice'

ATLANTA, Ga. - A dog was recently returned to an Atlanta animal shelter for being "too nice," LifeLine Animal Project said.

The organization posted to their Facebook page Monday that the dog, named Helena, was returned to the Fulton County animal shelter after her owners said she was "too nice and just wanted to be around them all the time."

The family told shelter employees that they were looking for a more "independent" dog. "There are also common misconceptions that dogs that look like Helena are protectors or guardians of the home and she isn't that either," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The shelter immediately put Helena's picture on their Facebook page in hopes of finding her a new forever home. They described her as "the sweetest, nicest, snuggliest dog in the ATL." The shelter wrote, "We know there's a family out there waiting to spend their nights binge-watching Netflix and snuggling with this sweet velvet hippo."

Sure enough, there was. The post was shared over 2,000 times and Helena was adopted on Wednesday. "Nice guys (dogs) don't always finish last," the shelter wrote.

