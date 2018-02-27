Dog shot with pellet gun in Ormond Beach, police say

Police say Katie the walker hound was shot with a pellet gun in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police in Ormond Beach are seeking the public's help in identifying the person who they say recently shot a dog with a pellet gun.

A woman who was pet-sitting Katie, an orange and white Walker hound, said the dog got out in the Breakaway Trails subdivision around 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 19. When the woman found Katie nearby about an hour and 45 minutes later, the dog was limping and had a wound on one of her back legs, according to the report.

Police said the pet sitter took Katie to a veterinarian on International Speedway Boulevard who told her that the dog had a .22-caliber bullet in her leg.

Anyone with information about who injured Katie is asked to email investigator Shane Jarrell of the Ormond Beach Police Department, at shane.jarrell@ormondbeach.org.

