Dog walker shoots pit bull mix during attack in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A dog walker shot a pit bull mix that was later euthanized after the man said two animals attacked him in Palm Bay, according to police.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Granata Avenue.

The man told police he and his dog were walking on Granada Avenue when they were attacked by two dogs. The man shot and struck the pit bull mix a couple of times, police spokesman Lt. Steve Bland told News 6 partner Florida Today.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital, where it was euthanized, Bland said.

Officers contacted the owner of the pit bull mix.

No charges will be filed against the man who shot the dog, Bland said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.