Dogs suit up, walk down aisle at owner's wedding

Two dog lovers were getting married in Minnesota and they found an unusual way to incorporate their four-legged pets into their wedding.

Robbie, Bronnie, Nolla and Kiki donned wedding attire to fit in, and walked down the aisle with the wedding party.

Ranging in age from 1 to 4 years old, the dogs were extremely well-behaved and “pawsitively” received by guests.

Lori Wessel Herman shared the video and told Reuters the owners, "really wanted their dogs to be in the ceremony as they are their family."



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.