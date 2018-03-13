Dollar General robber had note threatening to shoot up store, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are looking for the person who they say had a note threatening to "shoot (the place) up" while robbing a Dollar General Sunday afternoon.

Store surveillance video shows a person in a striped hooded sweatshirt entering the store on King Street at about 3 p.m. and handing the cashier a note, according to a news release.

The employee read the threatening note and responded by saying she couldn't open the cash register without a manager present.

Another customer approached during that exchange so the culprit took a step back to allow that customer to make a purchase, police said. After that purchase was made, the store clerk gave the robber money from the register, according to a news release.

Authorities said the culprit fled the store in an older model green minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the person seen in the surveillance photos is asking to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

