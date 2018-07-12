Domestic violence victim finds fashion, freedom at Orlando boutique

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just more than a year ago, Konica Huings and her children left their house with only the clothes they were wearing to escape a domestic abuse situation.

"I only had actually a book bag with my youngest daughters' pampers and wipes," Huings, who brings her 13-year-old daughter to From The Outside In Boutique, said.

"Finding a boutique like Outside In let me feel like there is hope, there is light, there is still good in this world," Huings said as she recalled the hardships and dark moments she lived prior to learning about the Orlando boutique, which provides donated clothing for teens and college students in need at no cost.

"It made her feel so special to be able to actually get clothing, and for teenagers, cute clothing," the mother of three said.

Huings said she has found a ray of light with the help of the boutique, which was initially founded as a mobile boutique by Krizia Capeles four years ago.

"At the time, we didn't have a facility or anywhere to set these clothes out to make it like a fun experience for youth to shop for clothes for free," Capeles said.

Then, thanks to a donated space, she was able to provide a true shopping experience for young people ages 12 to 21.

Capeles said she was inspired to lend a helping hand through her work with kids in the foster care system.

"It's an opportunity to give, like, a dignified experience to youth who do not have that opportunity," Capeles said.

