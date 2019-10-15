Dominos employees wrestle gun away from robber, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police said Dominos employees in Titusville wrestled the gun away from a suspected robber's hands and kept her in a chokehold until officers arrived. The woman who attempted to rob the pizzeria later told police she was "desperate" for food and heroin.

Ashley McClintock was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after Titusville police were called to the pizza shop to investigate reports of a possible heist, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The robbery happened about 8 p.m. Monday when Titusville resident Ashley McClintock walked into the Dominos on Singleton Avenue, police said. McClintock pulled a firearm from her hoodie pocket, then point it at the cashier and said, “Give me all you’ve got,” according to a Titusville Police Department arrest report.

The cashier reportedly grabbed the firearm from McClintock’s hand. Seeing the struggle, another employee ran to help and kept McClintock in a chokehold until police arrived.

Officers arrived on scene and took McClintock into custody.

McClintock provided police a statement saying she committed the robbery because she needed money, according to the report. She also apologized for robbing the Dominos and threatening the cashier and stated she wanted help and wanted to go to rehab.

