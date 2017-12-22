Donations pour in for severely malnourished, flea-covered dog

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Staff members at Edgewater Animal Shelter said they have received thousands of dollars in donations to help with a severely malnourished dog on his road to recovery.

The mastiff mix, named Adonis by the shelter staff, was dropped off at the shelter on Tuesday. His owner, 37-year-old Sara Wells, was arrested Thursday on an animal cruelty charge.



Staff members at Newman Veterinary Clinics said Adonis is now eating and drinking on his own, which is a vast improvement since Thursday. The flea-covered dog at 59 pounds was only about half of what he should weigh, and he was dehydrated and had an injured leg.

"He's a very sweet dog. He came in and immediately took over all of our hearts," said Amanda Leclaire, a veterinarian technician.

Police also brought Wells' second dog to the shelter, where staff members named the young dog Rosie. Veterinarians said Rosie has some skin issues and they'll be running some tests to make sure she's healthy.

Wells walked out of the Volusia County Jail on a $5,000 bond. News 6 went to her home; where police were already there on an unrelated incident. Wells was home but declined to answer the door.

Animal shelter officials told News 6 that any money that isn't used on Adonis, will be put into a general medical fund for other animals in the future.

If you'd like to help Adonis, visit the Edgewater Animal Shelter's Facebook page, which has a Donate button.

You can also call Newman Vets of Edgewater at 386-663-3989 to make a monetary donation.

The Edgewater Animal Shelter is also accepting monetary donations at 386-424-2442.

