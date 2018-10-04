Don't buy this phone case, police warn

SAN MATEO, Calif. - In a social media post that has gone viral, a California police department is warning parents to not buy or let their children buy a phone case that looks like a gun.

The phone case looks very similar to a real gun in certain instances and could cause a lot of trouble.

While the case comes in different colors, the black one is the most realistic-looking.

The post was first shared on a police officer’s personal Facebook page saying, “As a police officer......please, please do not buy this or allow your children to have this new phone case! Hell, tell everyone you know, not just your kids!!"

The post surfaced again Oct. 1 when the San Mateo Deputy Sheriff’s Association shared the post with its own warning.

“Please do not purchase or let your children purchase this cell phone case,” the post reads. “Although a novelty, it will create unwanted scrutiny from law enforcement for whoever uses it.

“Regular citizens will see it and call 911 and then law enforcement will respond accordingly for a subject with a gun call. At minimum, someone will be proned out on the ground until the LEOs can secure the 'Phone case' or someone could potentially get shot depending on their actions when LEOs respond.”

This warning applies to everyone, not just parents.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.