Don't just change the clocks this weekend, check smoke detectors too

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - When you're winding your clocks forward this weekend, remember to check your smoke detectors, too.

Lake County firefighters issued a reminder on Facebook Friday morning about the importance of ensuring that the devices are working properly during daylight daving time and how to test them.

The post, from the International Association of Fire Fighters, prompts residents to remove their smoke detectors from the wall or ceiling and check the manufacturing date. If it's been more than 10 years, it's time for a new one altogether. If it hasn't, it might just be time for new batteries.

To check, press and hold the test button. If there's a loud beep the alarm is still OK. If there's no beep or the beep is weak, it's time for new batteries.

In 2018, Florida voted to opt out of daylight saving time, which moves clocks forward in the spring to extend the amount of sunlight into the evening hours and back again when the days get shorter. Former state Gov. Rick Scott signed the "Sunshine State Protection Law," so Florida would participate in a year-long daylight saving time as opposed to twice a year.

In order for the law to be officially adopted by the state, it needs federal approval from Congress. Read more about the legislative process here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.