Don't look at LeSean McCoy's Twitter account, NFL star posts Avengers spoilers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Anyone who wants to see "Avengers: Endgame" and has not watched the movie yet should avoid looking at LeSean McCoy's Twitter account.

The Buffalo Bills running back shared on Twitter what happens at the end of the movie.

We are not going to show his tweets to make sure viewers do not see spoilers.

McCoy has more than 700,000 followers on Twitter.

I can’t stop telling you guys how excited I am for you to see #AvengersEndgame. We wouldn’t be here without all of you. THANK YOU 💚



Don’t forget to bring your tissues (and diapers) to the theaters today.



And remember: #DontSpoilTheEndgame. pic.twitter.com/iYF1SltHRS — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 26, 2019

Marvel fans who don't even follow McCoy on Twitter are seeing the spoilers because their followers replied to his tweets.

Moviegoers can stay off Twitter to avoid the spoilers.

If you have to look at Twitter, find a friend you trust who has seen the movie and have them block McCoy for you.

Before McCoy posted the spoilers, stars from the movie started the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

