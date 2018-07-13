Don't miss events around Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - SATURDAY
The Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway
July 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Schnebly Recreation Center
1101 N. Atlantic Ave.
Daytona Beach
Price: Free
If you are in need of a free backpack, school supplies, food and more, head to the Daytona Beach Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway. It’s for children ages 5 to 18.
Lakeland Boat Show
July 14, 11 a.m.
RP Funding Center
701 Lime St.
Lakeland
If you are in the mood to buy a boat or just want to see the latest and greatest offerings, head to the Lakeland Boat Show.
TPD Putt N’ Pour
July 14, noon
The Abbey
100 South Eola Drive
Orlando
Part pub crawl and part mini golf. Nine Thornton Park District bars and restaurants designed challenging holes coupled with drink specials and prize giveaways. Don’t forget to dress the part, as there is a costume contest.
Amazon’s Treasure Truck Free Summer Movie Night Series Presents "Isle of Dogs"
July 14, 6 p.m.
Lake Eola Park
512 East Washington St.
Orlando
Watch “Isle of Dogs” at Lake Eola Park with on-site entertainment, popcorn, games, giveaways and more. The movie begins at 8 p.m.
Orlando City vs. Toronto FC
July 14, 8 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
655 W. Church St.
Orlando
PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure
July 14 and 15, times vary
Walt Disney Theater – Dr. Phillips Center
445 South Magnolia Ave.
Orlando
If your kid is crazy for PAW Patrol, this show is for you.
SUNDAY
National Ice Cream Day
July 15, all day
This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, if you can believe such a glorious “holiday” exists. So let’s talk about where to find some free or discounted treats, shall we? See the list of deals.
Enchanted Fairy Doors
Through Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Harry P. Leu Gardens
1920 North Forest Ave.
Orlando
Walk through this whimsical exhibit that features 15 fairy doors to inspire your child’s imagination.
Admission to the Enchanted Fairy Doors Exhibit is included in the daytime garden admission: $10 adult, $5 child (ages 4 - 17 years). Leu Gardens’ Members and all children 3 years of age and younger receive free admission.
World Cup Final Watch Party
July 15, 11 a.m.
Church Street District
55 West Church St.
Orlando
Take in the World Cup Final at the Church Street Block Park. You can watch the game in Lion’s Pride or outside on a 15 plus-foot video truck.
