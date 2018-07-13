Don't miss events around Orlando this weekend

Sime Vrsaljko celebrates after Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra time in the teams' 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal match at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11 in Moscow, Russia. With the win, Croatia advances to play France in the final.

ORLANDO, Fla. - SATURDAY

The Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway

July 14, 9 a.m. to noon

Schnebly Recreation Center

1101 N. Atlantic Ave.

Daytona Beach

Price: Free

If you are in need of a free backpack, school supplies, food and more, head to the Daytona Beach Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway. It’s for children ages 5 to 18.

Lakeland Boat Show

July 14, 11 a.m.

RP Funding Center

701 Lime St.

Lakeland

If you are in the mood to buy a boat or just want to see the latest and greatest offerings, head to the Lakeland Boat Show.

TPD Putt N’ Pour

July 14, noon

The Abbey

100 South Eola Drive

Orlando

Part pub crawl and part mini golf. Nine Thornton Park District bars and restaurants designed challenging holes coupled with drink specials and prize giveaways. Don’t forget to dress the part, as there is a costume contest.

Amazon’s Treasure Truck Free Summer Movie Night Series Presents "Isle of Dogs"

July 14, 6 p.m.

Lake Eola Park

512 East Washington St.

Orlando

Watch “Isle of Dogs” at Lake Eola Park with on-site entertainment, popcorn, games, giveaways and more. The movie begins at 8 p.m.



Orlando City vs. Toronto FC

July 14, 8 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

655 W. Church St.

Orlando

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure

July 14 and 15, times vary

Walt Disney Theater – Dr. Phillips Center

445 South Magnolia Ave.

Orlando

If your kid is crazy for PAW Patrol, this show is for you.



SUNDAY

National Ice Cream Day

July 15, all day

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, if you can believe such a glorious “holiday” exists. So let’s talk about where to find some free or discounted treats, shall we? See the list of deals.

Enchanted Fairy Doors

Through Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harry P. Leu Gardens

1920 North Forest Ave.

Orlando

Walk through this whimsical exhibit that features 15 fairy doors to inspire your child’s imagination.

Admission to the Enchanted Fairy Doors Exhibit is included in the daytime garden admission: $10 adult, $5 child (ages 4 - 17 years). Leu Gardens’ Members and all children 3 years of age and younger receive free admission.



World Cup Final Watch Party

July 15, 11 a.m.

Church Street District

55 West Church St.

Orlando

Take in the World Cup Final at the Church Street Block Park. You can watch the game in Lion’s Pride or outside on a 15 plus-foot video truck.





