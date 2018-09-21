Don't miss these events in Orlando area this weekend

ORLANDO - News 6 has the list of events to liven up your weekend plans.
Saturday
Oktoberfest Events
There are four different Oktoberfest events happening around Central Florida on Saturday. Click here for the list.
National Park Free Entrance Day
Sept. 22, all day
You can get into any National Park for free on Saturday.
St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer
Sept. 22, 7 a.m.
Fun Spot America
5700 Fun Spot Way
Orlando
Take a walk or run for a good cause.
Sensory Friendly Day @ Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE
Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Icon Orlando 360
Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium
For the first time, both Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium on International Drive are jumping on board with an initiative to get results for thousands of families in the Central Florida community.
Just Between Friends Consignment Sale
Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
XL Soccer World Orlando
825 Courtland St.
Orlando
This is a huge consignment sale with thousands of brand-name children’s items consigned by local moms at huge discounts. You can go again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Halloween Spooktacular at Sea World
Sept. 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sea World
7007 Sea World Drive
Orlando
Dress your children up and take them trick or treating at Sea World.
Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Seminole Harley Davidson
620 Hickman Circle
Sanford
You can help vote for the best burger in Orlando, but you have to be 21 and older to attend.
Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo
Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
Sept. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Park Inn Radisson Resort
3011 Maingate Lane
Kissimmee
It’s a cat lover’s paradise, specifically featuring ragdolls.
Sept. 23, various times
Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Maitland
The 2018 Global Peace Film Festival kicked off this week and it's celebrating its sweet 16 this year. The festival promotes local filmmakers like Vicki Nantz. Her film "Uprising: Pulse to Parkland" shows the effect of mass shootings that hit close to home.
Other weekend event options:
Halloween Horror Nights. Check out the News 6 scare scale.
