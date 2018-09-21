Don't miss these events in Orlando area this weekend

ORLANDO - News 6 has the list of events to liven up your weekend plans.

Saturday

Oktoberfest Events

There are four different Oktoberfest events happening around Central Florida on Saturday. Click here for the list.

National Park Free Entrance Day

Sept. 22, all day

You can get into any National Park for free on Saturday.

St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

Sept. 22, 7 a.m.

Fun Spot America

5700 Fun Spot Way

Orlando

Take a walk or run for a good cause.

Sensory Friendly Day @ Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE

Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Icon Orlando 360

Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium

For the first time, both Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium on International Drive are jumping on board with an initiative to get results for thousands of families in the Central Florida community.

Just Between Friends Consignment Sale

Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

XL Soccer World Orlando

825 Courtland St.

Orlando

This is a huge consignment sale with thousands of brand-name children’s items consigned by local moms at huge discounts. You can go again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Halloween Spooktacular at Sea World

Sept. 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sea World

7007 Sea World Drive

Orlando

Dress your children up and take them trick or treating at Sea World.

2018 Burger Battle

Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Seminole Harley Davidson

620 Hickman Circle

Sanford

You can help vote for the best burger in Orlando, but you have to be 21 and older to attend.

Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo

Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

Cat Show

Sept. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Park Inn Radisson Resort

3011 Maingate Lane

Kissimmee

It’s a cat lover’s paradise, specifically featuring ragdolls.

Global Peace Film Festival

Sept. 23, various times

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave.

Maitland

The 2018 Global Peace Film Festival kicked off this week and it's celebrating its sweet 16 this year. The festival promotes local filmmakers like Vicki Nantz. Her film "Uprising: Pulse to Parkland" shows the effect of mass shootings that hit close to home.

