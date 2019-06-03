'Donut' miss these National Doughnut Day deals Friday

June 5 is National Doughnut Day. Celebrate by grabbing a doughnut and learning about the history of this deep-fried pastry, according to information from

If you love doughnuts, then Friday, June 7, is an important holiday for you.

It’s National Doughnut Day and there are several places you can celebrate with free doughnuts.

Donut King: All locations will be giving out one free doughnut to each customer.

Dunkin’: Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

Krispy Kreme: Get any doughnut free as the company wants to give away 1 million doughnuts on Friday.

June 7th is #NationalDoughnutDay! Come visit us and get ANY DOUGHNUT FREE! This year we want to give away 1 MILLION DOUGHNUTS. Help us achieve this & we'll have another giveaway later this month with our next new 🍩. Trust us, it will be out of this world! https://t.co/Zsuu3kFGmR pic.twitter.com/V9J00GM2t0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 3, 2019

Walmart: Head to the bakery section at your local Walmart and you can get one glazed doughnut for free. Limit of one per person as Walmart wants to give away 1.2 million doughnuts on Friday.

