'Donut' miss these National Doughnut Day deals Friday

Here's how to score free doughnuts

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
PRNewsFoto/Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

June 5 is National Doughnut Day. Celebrate by grabbing a doughnut and learning about the history of this deep-fried pastry, according to information from

If you love doughnuts, then Friday, June 7, is an important holiday for you. 

It’s National Doughnut Day and there are several places you can celebrate with free doughnuts. 

Donut King: All locations will be giving out one free doughnut to each customer. 

Dunkin’: Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. 

Krispy Kreme: Get any doughnut free as the company wants to give away 1 million doughnuts on Friday. 

Walmart: Head to the bakery section at your local Walmart and you can get one glazed doughnut for free. Limit of one per person as Walmart wants to give away 1.2 million doughnuts on Friday.

