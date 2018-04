ORLANDO, Fla. - Several downed trees on Sunday caused power lines to go down, and one struck a vehicle, firefighters said.

Orlando Fire Department officials said the tree landed on the vehicle on Guinyard Way. No one was in the vehicle and there were no injuries, they said.

OFD officials said OUC has been contacted to restore the power lines.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.