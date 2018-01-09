Downtown DeLand shops vandalized with graffiti

DeLAND, Fla. - Local shop owners are hoping DeLand Police will find the vandals who tagged their businesses in the past few days.

"It's just some sort of symbol and it seems to be pretty similar symbols throughout town." said Chris Graham, City of DeLand spokesman. "It's unfortunate that someone would do that."

The vandal also tagged the popular DeLand wings mural that's been a tourist destination for the past three years.

"My heart just sank. Fortunately, it could have been worse. I was able to cover it," Erica Group said.

Group is a business owner and the artist behind the wings. She saw the tagging on her way to work Tuesday morning and quickly covered it with paint.

"These awesome industrial doors have so much texture to them already that it kind of blends in. It's not the exact same green but I'm OK with it," she said.

Group, along with other shop owners, are working with police, handing over any surveillance video they may have to help catch the culprits.

"We're a quaint downtown and we love our art, and it's sad someone would do that," Graham said.

If you have any information on who is behind the vandalism, please call the DeLand Police Department.



