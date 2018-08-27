Downtown Jacksonville workers return for first time since mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a somber day for people who work downtown as they got a close view of Jacksonville Landing for the first time since Sunday's mass shooting.

Roads surrounding the crime scene reopened early Monday as caution tape surrounded the entertainment venue where a gunman killed two and injured 11 before taking his own life.

"It's just really eerie, sad and it's just real," Nannette Kitchens said.

Kitchens, who works in an office building across from the crime scene, said news of the shooting was difficult to grasp.

"It's really sad," Kitchens said. "Everything that's gone on over there, it's shocking that it's here."

One Jacksonville resident posted anti-violence signs along Independent Drive, while police scaled back the crime scene surrounding Jacksonville Landing.

The owner of the entertainment venue expressed condolences in a message outside the main entrance.

The message said the establishment would reopen on Tuesday.

While deputies continue their investigation, some residents said it will take the city some time to recover from the tragedy.

"A lot of people need to pray for (the victims) and their families," Kitchens said. "Let's hope it never happens again."

