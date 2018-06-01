Downtown Orlando bars warned about noise ordinance

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents of downtown Orlando are sounding off about the loud music coming from some of the bars and nightclubs that draw large crowds on the weekends.

Clint Shannon lives in one of the many high-rise residential towers in the Downtown Entertainment District, and he said the nightlife was one of the things that drew him to the area.

Now, he said, the music is getting increasingly louder.

"The music will be loud enough that dishes in my kitchen rattle," Shannon said. "We've had window frames rattle."

He said he called Orlando police.

"We never had an officer show up once," Shannon said. "It turns out we had multiple residents in the neighborhood call and nothing happened."

Shannon said he and some of his neighbors went to Orlando City Hall to demand the noise ordinance be enforced in the downtown area.

News 6 found out it wasn't just residents in Shannon's building who were complaining.

According to city records, since the beginning of the year, similar complaints have been called in about nightspots near every residential tower in the Downtown Entertainment District.

At the beginning of May, Mayor Buddy Dyer's office told News 6 that city workers were in the process of reminding nightclub owners about what the noise ordinance says, which is that any music that measures above 75 db at 100 feet away is a violation.

Further, it states that between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m., any music that can cause disruption 50 feet away is a violation.

The ordinance also states that nightspots must have permits for any outdoor speakers.

This week, the mayor's office said two of the nightclubs received citations.

Shannon said he doesn't want the bars' music silenced, he just wants to live next to them in harmony.

"Part of the reason of why I moved to downtown is because there's a lot of entertainment just a few blocks away," he said. "I don't want that to change."

Orlando police said that if residents in any part of the city have a complaint about loud music, they need to call the Police Department immediately.

