Downtown shooting death marks 37th homicide in Orlando this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is increasing officer patrols downtown after the shooting death of a 26-year-old man Saturday marked the 37th homicide this year.

Orlando Police Department spokesman Daniel Brady said that, at 2:48 a.m. Saturday, officers found D'Javan S. Gayden, 26, lying on a sidewalk on West Jefferson Street.



Police said Gayden was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died as a result of his injuries, Brady said.

Homicide detectives still haven't released a motive or any details on a potential suspect.



Police said they're adding patrols downtown to better address safety.

There have been more homicides in the city of Orlando so far in 2018 than in all of last year. This year, Police Department officials said they’ve investigated 37 homicides in the city, compared to 25 total homicides last year. Orlando surpassed last year's total less than halfway through the year, News 6 found in July.

Asked about the increase in homicide numbers this year, Orlando police public information officer Michelle Guido said the numbers don't reflect the city's overall crime.

"While homicides are up year-over-year, overall crime is down in the city of Orlando. Some things you might want to consider: Homicide is not predictive. Unlike car burglaries or robberies, which we can proactively go after with enforcement efforts and operations, there are no trends in the homicides that we are seeing," Guido said in an email.

Guido also said that homicide detectives are actively working on unsolved murders, including some cases in which there are warrants out for an arrest or a warrant is coming.

"We anticipate that our clearance rate for 2018 will be on par with the clearance rates we have seen in previous years," Guido wrote, adding that the department's clearance rate is close to 85 percent.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill said city officials have been actively working to prevent crime.

"Especially at night, there are multiple patrol units, even walking through downtown," said Hill.

Hill said the city recently hired downtown ambassadors to help guide tourists, better address safety and keep an extra eye out for crime.

"We have about 15-20 ambassadors. They go throughout downtown to make sure patrons can find their way and walk them to their car," said Hill.

Ambassadors will also work closely with the Orlando Police and Fire Departments and the Health Care Center for the Homeless to provide direct outreach and public safety assistance in the community, officials said.

Brian Johnson works downtown and, while he didn’t know the man killed Saturday morning, he said he wants to see more done to keep residents and workers safe.

"We’re all somebody’s children, and unfortunately, with all of the increase in violence that’s going on, you start thinking about the families as well," he said. "It’s sad that it’s happening and it looks like you’re not seeing much get done."



Brady said detectives and crime scene investigators are actively working on the case.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Police Department or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

