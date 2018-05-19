Dozens come out to watch royal wedding in Central Florida theaters

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Fascinators, tiaras and teacups lined the sidewalk outside the Regal Cinemas at Winter Park Village Saturday morning, as dozens came to watch the royal wedding on the big screen.

The 10 a.m. showing was the second time Christina Bolduc watched the ceremony.

"I've been up since 4 o'clock this morning," Bolduc said, dressed up for the event. "I had to have a whole dose of it all day. This is history and it's beautiful and it's a transatlantic love connection and it ties our countries together."

The Regal Cinemas at Winter Park Village was one of two theaters in town offering a royal wedding watch party. AMC Theaters at Disney Springs also had a showing Saturday.

In Winter Park, auditorium one had almost all of its 146 seats filled.

Tiaras, teacups & fascinators - dozens are coming out to a @RegalMovies at Winter Park Village to see The Royal Wedding on the big screen! The story @news6wkmg at 6 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/Bap5AbdFvQ — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) May 19, 2018

For Ashley Williams, who drove with her mom from Deland, the event meant a lot. Wearing her red fascinator to go along with her floral dress, she began to tear up as she talked about what the ceremony meant to her.

"I can't talk about it," Williams said, as tears welled up in her eyes. "We've loved the Royal Family my whole life and my mom's whole life, it's just a big deal to see them happy."

She says it's also a big deal to see Prince Harry marry an American who looks just like her.

"To see him with someone I can relate to so much, an activist, she's sort of vegan, I'm vegan and all of that feels for the first time it was like that could be me," Williams said.

Williams also applauded the inclusiveness of the royal ceremony.

She said she was happy to see the Most Rev. Michael Curry quote Martin Luther King Jr. and to see The Kingdom Gospel Choir sing "Stand by Me."

"I hope it's a sign of progress," Williams said. "Obviously there are parts of their county and our country that are regressive, but I hope it's a sign of what's possible for the future and that little girls watching today can believe anything is possible."

