Dozens of guns, pounds of marijuana seized from Titusville home, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of guns, pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash were seized from a Brevard County home as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Jeremy Lee Sarver on Thursday.

Authorities said that on June 21 they executed a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of Daryl Terrace and found 8 pounds of marijuana, a large variety of concentrated cannabis, $6,000 in cash and more than 30 guns, including a grenade launcher attachment.

Sarver was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Titusville police officials did not provide information as to what led them to execute a search warrant at the home.



