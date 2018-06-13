Dozens of horses in need of help after rehabilitation farm floods

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A total of 66 horses are in need of foster or adoptive homes after a pasture at a horse farm along the border Marion County went underwater due to recent rains.

The pasture at the Horse Protection Association of Florida farm now looks more like a swamp, and dozens of horses are without much dry land.

All of the horses at the farm came from situations of neglect, starvation or abandonment, and officials with the farm want to be sure they are protected for the rest of their lives.

Though there have been offers of a few foster homes, there has yet to be an offer of a farm.

Click here if you would like to donate to the farm, or if you have a farm that may be available to horses.

