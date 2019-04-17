Dozens of pets in need of foster care, rescue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Between early spring and late fall, finding young kittens becomes more common, according to Orange County Animal Services.

In the past week, the shelter has received 85 pets in need of foster care or rescue.

The greatest number of kittens are born during these months, and officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for orphans.

Shelters are not often equipped to house kittens so young and fragile, so they typically have to be placed with foster parents or rescue organizations immediately.

If you find a litter of kittens, there are a number of ways you can help:

Keep a close eye on them before moving them. They have the best chance of survival with their mother.

Sign up to be a foster.

Spay and neuter your pets and educate others to do the same.

If you do find an orphaned litter, care for them until the kittens are 8 weeks old if possible. Kittens do much better in the shelter environment at that age and are able to be spayed or neutered, then adopted.

Experts recommend allowing at least 24 hours for the mother to return before assisting or moving the kittens. Many times, the mother steps away to find food but plans to return.

These kittens arrived at Orange County Animal Services last summer. They were fostered and prepared for adoption before heading to their forever homes.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.