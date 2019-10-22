Dramatic video shows Kissimmee officers rescuing choking baby

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A group of Kissimmee police officers are being hailed as heroes after their quick-thinking actions saved a baby who was choking.

The heart-wrenching rescue was captured on body-worn camera and shows Amanda Zimmerman hysterically crying out for help.

Zimmerman said her 1-year-old boy swallowed a Goldfish cracker and started choking.

She said she tried multiple techniques to dislodge the cracker from his airway but said her lifesaving efforts did not work.

"I tried doing it again and at that point, I started freaking out and was telling my sister to call somebody," Zimmerman said.

In a moment of panic, Zimmerman said she ran outside and called for help.

To her surprise, she spotted a police officer who just happened to be driving by and flagged him down.

"I just ran into the middle of the street, waved him down and told him to hurry up and handed him over and let him do his thing," Zimmerman said.

In the video you can see paramedics repeatedly trying to open the child's airway.

"They were just trying to get it out of him at first and then they noticed how blue he was getting and they started CPR," Zimmerman said.

An ambulance arrived and Zimmerman said moments after they loaded MJ into the ambulance, officers dislodged the cracker and he began to breathe again.

Despite the close call, she said MJ is healthy and well. Zimmerman said she plans to take CPR classes to prevent this from happening again.

