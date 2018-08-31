Dream job alert: Get paid to go on vacation for a year with this luxury resort company

Most of us need to work every day in order to make a living; that’s just the reality. But what if your job didn’t have to be so monotonous? What if you could make an honest living -- six figures, even? -- by staying in and kicking back at luxury resorts?

Now you can.

Vidanta, a group of resorts across Mexico, recently announced a global campaign called "World's Best Job," in which someone will score the gig of a lifetime.

Whoever lands the job will serve as a brand ambassador for some of Mexico's most gorgeous resorts, according to a news release.

“Days will be spent acting as Vidanta's on-location social influencer, gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury (these resorts) have to offer.”

Some of the tasks include uncovering ancient Mayan ruins, trying new restaurants and nightclubs and attending shows.

Vidanta has hotels in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco and Puerto Vallarta.

Oh, and the company will certainly pay you for your “work”: the salary for one year is set at $120,000, and you’ll also receive travel expenses, dining credit at each of the resorts and other accommodations.

“While there is no 'typical work day' ... the ambassador will create engaging content and inspire travelers worldwide by experiencing both the local culture and Vidanta resort life including breakfast in bed, getting pampered at the luxurious Spatium spa, enjoying a round of golf at the state-of-the-art Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf, fist pumping to the world's biggest DJs at OMNIA Los Cabos and soaking up the sun poolside, margarita in hand,” a statement reads. “Destination highlights can include starting your day by watching a just-hatched turtle begin their life journey, zip-lining through the Riviera Nayarit jungle, swimming with whale sharks in the Caribbean Sea, soaring sky high above the waves on a parasail, enjoying a culture tour through the San José art walk, admiring the famous Acapulco cliff divers, learning about the El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and ending the night stargazing along the Sea of Cortez or taste-testing amazing new dishes prepared by one of Mexico's most buzzed-about, culinary superstar chefs.”

To learn more or apply, click or tap here. The deadline is Oct. 21.

