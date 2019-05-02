Drink specials flow for upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Bring on the tacos and margaritas, it’s time for Cinco de Mayo.

Many local restaurants and bars will be serving up specials in celebration of Mexico’s defeat of France at the Battle of Pueblo on May 5, 1862.

Here are the best local deals for food and drinks that we found.

Bahama Breeze: Weeklong celebration with $5 Classic Margaritas and $10 create-your-own premium tequila and rum flights

Bar Louie: Weekend celebration with $5 Cinco Ritas and 2-for-$5 taco specials.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles all day Sunday in the bar and lounge area.

California Pizza Kitchen: $5 fresh agave lime margaritas all day Sunday.

Chevys Fresh Mex: On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy bottomless mimosas with brunch. Also, enjoy margarita, beer and shots specials.

Chili’s: The Tequila Trifecta, the Presidente Margarita and draft beer are just $5 Sunday.

Chipotle: Get $10 or more orders delivered for free by DoorDash; maximum order size for free delivery is $200, excluding tax.

Cocina 214: Drink $5 214 Rocks with Sauza, $3 bottled Coronas, $5 Hornitos Flo'Rita, $7 Hornitos Plata, $7 Tito's Lonestar Lemonade and $10 Loaded Coronas with Mi Campo on Sunday.

Chuy's: Fiesta Friday offers $1 floaters. Sippin' Saturday has $1 floaters and $1 off Perfect Margaritas. Cinco de Mayo Sunday offers $1 floaters, $1 off Perfect Margaritas, $5 regular House Ritas, $8 Grande House Ritas and $5 queso or guacamole.

Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar: Block party Sunday with drink specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant: Drink specials galore with $6 Patron silver, $3 Arandas silver, $5 Tito's, $7 Corona loaded with Corazon Silver, $5 1800 Silver, $4 Milagro Silver, $5 House Margarita, $5 Long Island, $5 Sangria, $4 Mexican beers, $3.50 domestic beers

Joe's Crab Shack: All-day celebration with $20 buckets of Modelo Especial.

Margaritaville Resort Orlando, On Vacation Restaurant: Enjoy a complimentary margarita tasting and also partake in buy one, get one free margaritas all day Sunday.

On The Border: On Sunday, drink specials include $5 Cinco 'Ritas, $5 1800 Reposado tequila shots, $4 1800 Silver tequila shots and $3 Jose Cuervo Gold tequila shots.

Pepe’s Cantina: The block party drink specials are $3 Tecate and Tecate light, $4 Volcan Silver Tequila shots and $5 House Margaritas.

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar: A block party happening outside at the bar from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. will offer a variety of margaritas for $8, $5 Mexican beers and signature bites starting at $4.

San Jose’s Original Mexican Restaurant (4 locations): On Saturday and Sunday get $9 Top Shelf Margarita, $5 Diamante Shot, $3 Corona Extra, $8 Chimi-Flautas Fiesta

Taco Bell: Through May 11, get a free grilled breakfast burrito when you place an order online or on the app.

TGI Fridays: Sunday drink specials include $5 Fridays 'Ritas, $5 Patron shots and $5 23-ounce Dos Equis beers.

Tijuana Flats: Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can get a taco and a beer for $5. Or make it two tacos or two beers.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Through Sunday, you can get $2 Sauza Margaritas and $2 Corona beers.

Yard House: All day Sunday, get house, salted watermelon and pomegranate margaritas for $5.



