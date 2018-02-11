Drive-by shooting leaves man injured, Orlando police say

Police respond to a shooting on Cinderlane Parkway in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon left a man injured, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex at 5365 Cinderlane Parkway at 12:04 p.m. and found a man in a parking lot suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the leg.

The victim was uncooperative and was only able to tell police that he was injured in a drive-by shooting involving a silver sedan, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

